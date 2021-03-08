Warm and Windy Work Week

Monday will be mild and windy with highs in the upper 60s and a strong south wind. Clouds will increase for western Oklahoma. Tonight will be cloudy and windy with above-normal lows in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be warmer in the low 70s with a strong south wind and partly sunny skies.

Our next system arrives Friday, sparking showers and storms. Rain chances continue through Sunday morning. Colder air arrives Sunday with highs dropping to the 50s. Even colder air could arrive mid next week. Stay tuned!