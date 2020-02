Our warmup continues through the weekend, however an area of low pressure brings rain back to the state.

Look for fair skies Friday night with milder lows near the freezing point. Clouds will increase tomorrow as temps get warmer, into the upper 50s.

Rain begins Sunday, and will overspread much of the state all day long. Some thunder is also possible.

With cooler air in place, another low brings a chance for cold rain and snow Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Meteorologist Aaron Brackett