Warm day tomorrow to be cut short by front and storms; snow on the 4Cast

A south breeze returns Sunday with warmer highs around 70 under mostly sunny skies. A front arrives late Sunday, sparking a few showers and thunderstorm in the evenings. Some may be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Monday will be much cooler in the 40s.

After a midweek gradual warmup, next weekend will be one to watch with the much cooler air coming in, and the potential for Winter weather! Right now, the best chance of seeing mixed precip, or snow will be during the day Saturday. As we get closer, computer guidance will narrow on a solution. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett