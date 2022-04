Friday will be warm and windy with some afternoon storms, mainly east, but its only a one day warmup.

Look for more mild conditions Thursday night with lows in the lower 50s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

Expect drizzle and much cooler weather Saturday and into the first part of Easter. Temps Saturday will struggle to get to the middle 50s, with low 60s late Sunday afternoon.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett