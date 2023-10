Temps will head to the low to middle 80s Monday through Thursday as high pressure continues to be in control. Thursday afternoon and evening, a strong cold front will pass through bringing rain and storm chances Thursday night into early Friday.

Behind this front, strong northerly winds will change our middle 80s to low to middle 60s into next weekend.

Aside from the Thursday rain chance, most of the forecast will be dry.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett