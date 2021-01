Even warmer weather is here Monday with breezy south winds. Clouds will increase through the day with highs just shy of 60 before a cold front comes in later in the day.

Look for cloudy and cooler conditions Tuesday through Thursday. A few showers are possible, mainly south

Rain chances will build as we head toward next weekend. With southerly winds, thunder is even possible with some of the rain, especially Sunday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett