Monday will be warm, breezy and sunny with highs 20 degrees above normal, near 70 degrees! Clouds increase overnight with lows in the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s and areas of drizzle or light rain forming by afternoon. Rain switches to a winter mix in northern Oklahoma Tuesday, as arctic air moves into the state.

Wednesday will be messy with a freezing rain, sleet and snow mix in the state, driving northerly winds and plummeting temperatures. Icing continues in southeastern Oklahoma Wednesday night, while the rest of the state sees all snow. Snow could continue through early Friday. Wind chills will drop below zero on Thursday. Single digit lows are expected Friday morning. We may not climb above freezing until Sunday. Stay tuned for the latest!