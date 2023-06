I’m tracking more showers and storms this afternoon. Highs today will climb into the mid-80’s and even some 90’s.

Mild and muggy tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-60’s with some early morning fog possible.

Cloudy and warm Wednesday. Some storms possible.

Lows this week will dip into the 60’s with highs in the 80’s.

Good rain chances as we head into the weekend.