Get ready for a warm weekend, and a downright hot Mother’s Day!

Look for clear skies with a few passing clouds from time to time Friday night through the weekend. Lows Friday night will be in the lower 50s, but will be much more mild Saturday and Sunday.

Look for upper 80s Saturday and low 90s on Sunday and into early next work week.

Rain and storms should hold off until at least midweek.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett