Southerly flow has already returned to the Sooner state after Friday’s strong cold front. This means temperatures will continue to rise going forward.

Look for temps around 70 Sunday with lower to middle 70s through the middle of the week. A couple of weak disturbances will swing through Monday and Tuesday bringing a few chances for light rain showers. Accumulations will be light.

We are still watching a bigger storm system Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett