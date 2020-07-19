Warm Summer temps and slight rain chances highlight the 4Cast

With a low chance of severe weather, a few storms will offer a brief cooldown for some.

Sunday night, look for lows in the middle 70s with plenty of humidity. A storm or two is not out of the question.

Expect partly cloudy skies Monday with showers and storms returning midday to the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s. A few storms could be severe with high winds and hail as a threat.

Low rain chances continue Tuesday and Wednesday before dry and hot weather becomes the norm into the following weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett