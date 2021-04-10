Warm Sunday arrives before a week of cool and rainy conditions

Saturday night will be cool with clear skies. Lows will be near 40 with light winds turning southerly late.

Sunday will be warm and windy. Look for highs in the low 80s with lots of sunshine. Enjoy this weather, because the week to come will be cold and rainy.

A cold front arrives Monday bringing brisk northeasterly winds and clouds.

Daily rain chances and below average temps will be with us all week. The good news is that severe weather is not expected!

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett