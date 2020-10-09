Warm, Sunny Weekend

Above normal temperatures continue today with highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Today’s clouds are courtesy of hurricane Delta! A few showers are possible for southeastern Oklahoma due to the hurricane. Fog will form overnight and last through early Saturday with lows in the low 60s. Saturday will be warm in the low 80s under sunny skies with a light east or southeasterly wind. Sunday will be hot with highs nearing 90s degrees with a breezy south wind and sunshine!

Our first cold front arrives late Sunday and Monday will be much cooler in the mid 70s. Temperatures rebound before another cold front arrives early Thursday. Once again, this will bring a cool down but no rain. Another front arrives the following weekend potentially bringing a bigger cool-down and some rain chances.