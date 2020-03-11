Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine

Warm Through Thursday Then Wet and Cool

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Friday and Saturday Rain

Friday and Saturday Rain

Highs Wednesday will climb to the mid 70s with a northeasterly breeze and partly sunny skies.  Lows tonight will be nearly 20 degrees above normal, in the upper 50s.  Thursday will be the warmest of the week in the upper 70s under partly sunny skies.

Our next system arrives Friday. Highs will only climb to the mid 50s with rain moving in for the afternoon and lasting through Saturday morning. We will have a brief break before our next round arrives late Sunday through Monday. Next week will be wet and mild. Stay tuned for the latest!

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

74° / 61°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 74° 61°

Thursday

77° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 77° 58°

Friday

54° / 52°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 90% 54° 52°

Saturday

65° / 52°
Morning thundershowers
Morning thundershowers 60% 65° 52°

Sunday

58° / 45°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 0% 58° 45°

Monday

68° / 50°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 68° 50°

Tuesday

65° / 56°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 65° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

66°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

69°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

68°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

61°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter