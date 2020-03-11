Warm Through Thursday Then Wet and Cool

Highs Wednesday will climb to the mid 70s with a northeasterly breeze and partly sunny skies. Lows tonight will be nearly 20 degrees above normal, in the upper 50s. Thursday will be the warmest of the week in the upper 70s under partly sunny skies.

Our next system arrives Friday. Highs will only climb to the mid 50s with rain moving in for the afternoon and lasting through Saturday morning. We will have a brief break before our next round arrives late Sunday through Monday. Next week will be wet and mild. Stay tuned for the latest!