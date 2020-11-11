Warm Thursday leads to wet and rainy start to the weekend

If you liked the weather Wednesday afternoon, Thursday will be even better, but the nice weather is short lived.

Wednesday night, look for lows back into the 30s overnight with clear skies and light winds.

Thursday will be sunny with an increase in clouds through the day. Ahead of a front, temps will head to the 70s.

Rain and a few rumbles of thunder return Friday midday and through much of the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will be gone Saturday morning with nice conditions by afternoon.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett