A mini heat wave is set to come to Oklahoma for Sunday!

Look for a gradual increase in clouds Saturday night with mild lows around 70. The clouds will clear Sunday morning, and with a jet stream bringing in desert warmth, expect 90s in central Oklahoma with triple digits west and southwest.

As the dry air surges in, fire danger will be especially high southwest Sunday and again Monday. Be careful.

Our next chance for rain and storms arrives Tuesday with some isolated high wind and hail threat.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett