A south wind returns Wednesday, marking the start of a gradual warming trend. Highs will only climb to the low 50s, still 15 to 20 degrees below average (the average high for OKC is 67 degrees). Winds and temperatures will gradually increase through the rest of the week with highs in the 70s this weekend! The weather will be gorgeous for Bedlam. Our next front arrives early next week, bringing a slight cool down and little to no rain. We will stay dry through next week with a bigger cool-down possible by the end of the week.

