Warm weather continues now, but arctic blast, Winter weather is on the horizon

Oklahoma’s next possible cold blast could arrive New Years Day! After a record breaking warm December, this will be quite the change. Right now, there is also a chance of seeing some moisture mixing in, which could result in a chance for some Winter precip somewhere in the state of Oklahoma. We will of course watch this closely as we get nearer to the new year!

For the short term, expect mid 60s with less wind Monday with a slight chance for showers pre-dawn Tuesday. We will once again take aim at 70s Tuesday before cooler weather sets in.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett