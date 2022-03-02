Get ready for another beautiful day with sunshine, light winds and warm highs in the upper 70s! Temperatures will stay 20 degrees above normal through tomorrow. A weak system arrives Friday increasing cloud cover and an isolated shower possible. Saturday will be warm and windy. A dryline will move east, stalling near I-35. Showers and storms will develop in eastern Oklahoma, a few could be strong. Fire danger will be extremely high in western Oklahoma.

Our next big system arrives Sunday. A front moves in early, dropping highs to the 40s. Showers will develop statewide. As cold air wraps around the system, a winter mix may move through northern Oklahoma early Monday. Tuesday will stay cold in the 40s before temperatures rebound. Another system is possible late next week. Stay tuned!