Expect more warmth Sunday and Monday before our next front arrvies.

Saturday night, look for clear skies with lows in the upper 20s.

After a cool start, Sunday will see highs boost into the upper 50s. With a few more clouds, Sunday should reach the mid 60s.

It all comes to a screeching halt as a front moves through Monday night. Along with cool air, mixed precip may fall, especially in western Oklahoma Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett