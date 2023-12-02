After skies cleared during the day on Saturday, a weak, cold front will move across the state this evening, bringing a slight wind shift. Patchy fog and freezing fog will be possible again tonight but not as widespread. Sunday will be warmer, nearing 60 degrees. Another cold front will sweep across the state but we will stay dry.

Next week an upper level ridge builds to the west, brining nice and unseasonably warm temperatures. Thursday through Saturday, highs will near 70 degrees, about 15 to 20 degrees above average for early December!

A large dip in the jet stream means our next storm system. This will signal the end of above average temps. Right now, it looks to be timed next weekend bringing rain, storms and possibly winter weather. Stay tuned for the latest!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett