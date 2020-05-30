Warm weather pattern lasts over a week only to be broken by isolated storms

Warm to hot weather is here for at least the next week!

Saturday evening will be nice with clear skies, light winds, and temps that will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s west.

Look for lots of sunshine and extreme UV index values Sunday. Highs will head into the middle 80s.

Things will continue warming through the upper 80s to low 90s by next weekend with a few chances for isolated afternoon storms Tuesday to Thursday before dry weather takes over again next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett