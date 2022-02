Our trend of warm weather continues after a little downturn Saturday and Saturday night.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 20s.

We are back at warm weather Sunday through Tuesday before our next storm arrives. Right now, it looks like rain and storms are likely Wednesday with a chance for a changeover to Winter weather Thursday. Severe risk Wednesday looks to me mainly south and east of OKC.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett