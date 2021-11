Get ready for a warm couple of days!

The rest of Sunday, expect light winds and clear skies. Overnight, lows will drop to the lower 40s with winds becoming south

Those south winds bring lower 70s Monday with mid to upper 70s Tuesday. With dry air in place, fire danger will be high Monday, and extreme Tuesday. Be careful.

A cold front brings slight rain chances Wednesday and cooler weather for the remainder of the week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett