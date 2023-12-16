A warm week ahead will give way to late week showers, and a bigger storm system near Christmas.

Sunday will be beautiful with light winds, sunshine and highs near 60! That’s about 10 degrees above average! Cold air over the Great Lakes will drop briefly highs to the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday, however it will be short lived. Temperatures will steadily climb, peaking in the low 60s for the Winter Solstice Thursday.

A quickly moving system will bring rain Thursday night into Friday.

A bigger system arrives Christmas eve bringing rain and possible snow in western and northwestern Oklahoma. Right now, it looks like the rain will end Christmas afternoon with falling temperatures.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett