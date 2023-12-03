After temps in the 60s Sunday, a few clouds will scoot in along with a weak cold front. Temps will head down to the 30 degree point in central Oklahoma. We have seen fog the last few nights, but it should not be an issue this evening into Monday.

This week an upper level ridge builds to the west, brining nice and unseasonably warm temperatures. Wednesday and Thursday, highs will near 70 degrees, about 15 to 20 degrees above average for early December!

A large dip in the jet stream means our next storm system. This will signal the end of above average temps. Right now, it looks to be timed next weekend bringing rain, storms and possibly winter weather. Stay tuned for the latest!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett