A warm week ahead will give way to late week showers, and a bigger storm system near Christmas.

Look for a cold front to work through the state tonight bringing a return to northwest winds. Cold air over the Great Lakes will drop briefly highs to the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday, however it will be short lived.

Temperatures will steadily climb, peaking in the low 60s for the Winter Solstice Thursday.

A quickly moving system will bring rain Thursday night into Friday.

A bigger system arrives Christmas eve bringing rain and possible snow in western and northwestern Oklahoma. Right now, it looks like the rain will end Christmas afternoon with falling temperatures.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett