Warm weekend continues, patchy fog tonight

A warm airmass will be in place through the rest of our weekend with temps ranging 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Look for lows in the middle 30s Saturday night with patchy dense fog overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, light winds, and very nice temps into the middle 60s.

A cold front approaches Monday. Temps will hit the low 60s before afternoon temps begin to fall behind the front. Our next chance for precip comes into play Wednesday with cold rain, and possibly a few flurries north.

Stay tuned!