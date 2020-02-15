Warm weekend continues, patchy fog tonight

Weather

A warm airmass will be in place through the rest of our weekend with temps ranging 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Look for lows in the middle 30s Saturday night with patchy dense fog overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, light winds, and very nice temps into the middle 60s.

A cold front approaches Monday. Temps will hit the low 60s before afternoon temps begin to fall behind the front. Our next chance for precip comes into play Wednesday with cold rain, and possibly a few flurries north.

Stay tuned!

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

58° / 32°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 0% 58° 32°

Sunday

61° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 61° 34°

Monday

70° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 70° 47°

Tuesday

45° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 45° 40°

Wednesday

47° / 29°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 47° 29°

Thursday

47° / 34°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 47° 34°

Friday

47° / 34°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 47° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

52°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

49°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
46°

44°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
43°

43°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
43°

42°

2 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

3 AM
Clear
10%
41°

40°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
40°

39°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
38°

38°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
38°

38°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
38°

41°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

44°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

48°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

52°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

