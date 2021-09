Friday will be warmer in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A breezy south wind will elevate fire danger, especially north. A weak cold front will drift into our state and wash-out tonight. Lows will drop in the mid to upper 50s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be warmer in the upper 80s with variable winds. Sunday will be hot in the low 90s with a strong south wind.

Storm chances increase Wednesday through Friday, followed by a cool-down. Stay tuned for updates!