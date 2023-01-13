Strong southerly winds will return for the weekend bringing well above average temps to the Sooner state.

Look for lows Friday night around the 30 degree mark.

Saturday and Sunday will feature increasing clouds and breezy winds to 30-35mph. Temps will head to the upper 50s Saturday with widespread 60s Sunday.

Our next chance for rain appears to come to the state late Tuesday into Wednesday. Hopefully we can squeeze at least a few tenths of an inch of rain out of this system.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett