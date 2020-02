I sure do love this forecast! With a less-cool night tonight, our lows will head down to the mid 30s with breezy conditions.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the norm for Saturday and Sunday with upper 50s Saturday, mid 60s Sunday, and near 70 by Monday!

A dry front swings through Monday afternoon or evening bringing a return to below-average temps most of the week in the upper 40s to near 50.