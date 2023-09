Our long stretch of above average temps will continue through the rest of the weekend. Look for highs Sunday to once again be in the lower 90s.

Upper 80s will be here Monday and Tuesday before a front arrives Wednesday. Finally, our temps will dip to the 70s along with rain and storms midweek.

Some of the rain may be heavy Wednesday with 1-2″ expected in some areas!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett