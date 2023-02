A good rain is on the way for the state.

Look for winds to subside Saturday night with lows around freezing. Some fog may be found south and east.

Sunday will be beautiful with highs in the low 60s, and light wind.

Monday will be even warmer with upper 60s and more wind.

Rain and even some thunder is possible Tuesday through early Wednesday. A few flakes may mix in to northwestern Oklahoma, however travel isn’t expected to be an issue.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett