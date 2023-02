Much warmer weather has moved into the area, and its going to stick around for awhile!

Average temperatures this time of the year are typically in the middle 50s, however we can expect upper 60s to lower 70s all the way through Wednesday!

Rain chances will come back, mainly Wednesday morning, however cool weather will be delayed until Thursday and Friday. Even that cooldown wont last with another warmup next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett