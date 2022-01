Get ready for a handful of nice days, all the while, another strong Winter storm will be forming, with eyes set for Oklahoma.

Look for clear skies and cold temps tonight as lows head well into the 20s.

Tomorrow and the weekend, skies will be mostly sunny. Look for highs near 50 Friday with 60s Saturday through Tuesday.

With our next system knocking on the door Tuesday, we will see rain change to mix and snow Wednesday. Some accumulation is likely, stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett