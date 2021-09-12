Warm, windy weather continues until midweek

As is usual, the weather pattern will change right around the beginning of the Oklahoma State Fair!

Sunday night, look for clear, but smoky skies. Lows will be in the upper 60s with breezy south winds.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and windy with high fire danger. Highs both days will be around 90.

A cold front comes in Tuesday night through Wednesday bringing rain and thunderstorms to the state. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Dry weather returns for the following weekend with highs again near 90.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett