After a chilly start, we will see sunny, warm and windy weather today.

Highs this afternoon will climb into the upper-70’s to low-80’s.

Some storms will develop this afternoon across Southern Oklahoma.

Large hail, damaging winds and a LOW tornado thread possible.

Warm and WINDY early next week. Highs will climb into the 80’s.

A cold front will drop us into the 60’s as we head into Easter Weekend.