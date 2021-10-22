Hot, Windy Weekend Ahead

Cloudy skies Friday morning will give way to sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be warmer today in the mid 70s with a south breeze. Storms are possible in north central and northeastern Oklahoma early Saturday. Lows will be slightly milder in the low 60s. Saturday will be hot and breezy with highs in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies. A few storms are possible in western Oklahoma along the dryline. Should storms form, severe weather is possible with wind and hail as the main threats. A few storms are possible Saturday night through early Sunday. Sunday will be hot and windy with highs in the low 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A stronger system arrives Tuesday and a cold front will sweep across the state late in the day. Severe weather is possible with large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Stay tuned for updates! Cooler weather will follow for the end of the week.