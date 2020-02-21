Warmer Air and Rain on the Way this Weekend

After a frigid start, Friday afternoon will be pleasant and cool with highs in the upper 40s under sunny skies. Winds will stay light for most of the state with a breezy developing late in western Oklahoma. Lows Friday night will not be as cold in the low 30s under partly cloudy skies. An increasing south wind will create wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Saturday will be much warmer in the mid to upper 50s with a strong south wind and increasing clouds. Scattered showers will develop Saturday night in northern Oklahoma and spread across the state Sunday. The heaviest rain will be in northern Oklahoma where 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible through early Monday. OKC could see up to a half of an inch of rain. Another system arrives Tuesday. This one will be colder bringing rain and a chance of winter weather. Stay tuned for the latest!