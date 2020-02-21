Live Now
Warmer Air and Rain on the Way this Weekend

Weather

Sunday Rain Total Forecast

After a frigid start, Friday afternoon will be pleasant and cool with highs in the upper 40s under sunny skies. Winds will stay light for most of the state with a breezy developing late in western Oklahoma.  Lows Friday night will not be as cold in the low 30s under partly cloudy skies. An increasing south wind will create wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Saturday will be much warmer in the mid to upper 50s with a strong south wind and increasing clouds. Scattered showers will develop Saturday night in northern Oklahoma and spread across the state Sunday. The heaviest rain will be in northern Oklahoma where 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible through early Monday. OKC could see up to a half of an inch of rain.  Another system arrives Tuesday. This one will be colder bringing rain and a chance of winter weather. Stay tuned for the latest!

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

49° / 16°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 49° 16°

Saturday

56° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 56° 31°

Sunday

54° / 41°
Showers
Showers 90% 54° 41°

Monday

52° / 45°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 40% 52° 45°

Tuesday

43° / 36°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 43° 36°

Wednesday

38° / 27°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 38° 27°

Thursday

52° / 25°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 25°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

20°

7 AM
Clear
0%
20°

21°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
21°

25°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
25°

31°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

36°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

40°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

43°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

45°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

47°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

47°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

47°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

45°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

41°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

36°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

36°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

36°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

36°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

