After a cold weekend, we will start to feel more like Spring this week.

We will see some showers early Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-40’s.

Cloudy, warm and WINDY Tuesday. Highs will climb into the 70’s with STRONG south winds gusting up to 40-50 mph.

Our next chance of storms roll in on Thursday afternoon. Large hail, damaging winds and an elevated tornado threat possible.