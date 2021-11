After warm and windy weather Monday, we’ll see warmer AND windier weather today.

We’ll see highs this afternoon in the upper-70’s to low 80’s.

Our record high for today is 86° in OKC, so we won’t get that warm.

Winds today will be STRONG with southerly gusts from 30-40 mph.

A cold front will move through the state Wednesday bringing some rain chances and cooler weather as we head into the weekend.