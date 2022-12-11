Another system that appears to be stronger than our last arrives Monday and Tuesday. With strong south winds Monday, temps will head to near 60 in central Oklahoma with mid 60s south. Expect a good deal of clouds with some drizzle likely as well during the day.

Rain and storms will be widespread Monday night and Tuesday morning with a strong storm or two possible. The best ingredients for severe weather appear to be in southern Oklahoma, however, large hail is also possible further north into central parts of the state early Tuesday.

Much cooler weather moves in midweek toward next weekend with slight chances for Wintry precip next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett