Warmer Monday, Severe Storms Tuesday

Highs Monday will soar to the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up to 20 mph with gusts to 30, out of the south-southwest. A wind change line will bring a northerly breeze to northwestern Oklahoma this afternoon. A few storms are possible in southern Oklahoma overnight with lows in the low 60s.

A cold front will push into our state Tuesday afternoon, sparking scattered showers and storms. Severe weather is expected for the eastern two-thirds of Oklahoma, along the cold front. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats with an isolated tornado. The storms move out by Tuesday night. Wednesday will be cooler in the low to mid 70s with sunshine and a strong north wind.