Warmer Temperatures Through Wednesday

After a brisk start Tuesday, temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies. Winds will be lighter today out of the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph but low relative humidity will result in high fire danger. Tonight will be clear, cool and calm with lows in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will feel like summer again with highs soaring 10 degrees above normal in the upper 80s! A cold front will switch winds in the afternoon and usher in cooler temperatures for Thursday in the 70s. There’s a small chance for rain in northern Oklahoma Friday. Isolated storms are possible late Saturday with another cold front. Stay tuned for the latest!

