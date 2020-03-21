Warmer temps arrive, so does severe weather!

The rest of the weekend includes a warmup, but that same warmup will be an ingredient to severe weather chances Monday into early Tuesday.

Saturday night, expect scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder overnight with lows in the middle to upper 40s. No severe weather is expected.

Look for mostly cloudy conditions Sunday after early morning rain exits eastward. Some parts of western Oklahoma will see a few hours of afternoon sunshine tomorrow, along with warmer temps.

Monday, if we can get enough clearing, severe storms are possible in far western Oklahoma in the afternoon.

A slightly better chance exists over much of the state Monday night into early Tuesday. Stay tuned.

Warmer weather continues the rest of the work week with calmer conditions.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett