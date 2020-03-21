Breaking News
Warmer temps arrive, so does severe weather!

The rest of the weekend includes a warmup, but that same warmup will be an ingredient to severe weather chances Monday into early Tuesday.

Saturday night, expect scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder overnight with lows in the middle to upper 40s. No severe weather is expected.

Look for mostly cloudy conditions Sunday after early morning rain exits eastward. Some parts of western Oklahoma will see a few hours of afternoon sunshine tomorrow, along with warmer temps.

Monday, if we can get enough clearing, severe storms are possible in far western Oklahoma in the afternoon.

A slightly better chance exists over much of the state Monday night into early Tuesday. Stay tuned.

Warmer weather continues the rest of the work week with calmer conditions.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Saturday

54° / 29°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 0% 54° 29°

Sunday

65° / 46°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 65° 46°

Monday

72° / 53°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 60% 72° 53°

Tuesday

73° / 59°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 30% 73° 59°

Wednesday

78° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 78° 57°

Thursday

74° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 74° 59°

Friday

77° / 50°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 77° 50°

51°

7 PM
Showers
40%
51°

50°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

10 PM
Showers
60%
49°

48°

11 PM
Rain
90%
48°

47°

12 AM
Rain
100%
47°

47°

1 AM
Rain
90%
47°

47°

2 AM
Rain
80%
47°

46°

3 AM
Light Rain
70%
46°

46°

4 AM
Showers
50%
46°

47°

5 AM
Showers
50%
47°

47°

6 AM
Showers
40%
47°

48°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
48°

48°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

49°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

50°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
50°

53°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

54°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
54°

57°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

61°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
61°

62°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
62°

