Warmer through Monday, then Oklahoma sees snow!

Oh, say it isn’t that terrible 4 letter “s” word, SNOW!

Look out for frost over much of northern Oklahoma, and in isolated parts of central Oklahoma Saturday night. Cover the tender plants!

The sun finally returns Sunday and Monday along with warmer temps. Temps Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s with mid 70s Monday.

Enjoy Monday because the bottom drops out Tuesday. A cold front moves through in the morning bringing a rain/snow mix. Minor accumulations on grass are possible north.

Cool weather lasts for the remainder of the week with some rain and storms Thursday and Friday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett