Warming Through Wednesday

Monday will be pleasant with above normal highs in the low to mid 60s and sunshine. Winds will pick up to 10 to 15 mph out of the southwest. Tonight will be clear with light winds and a low near 40 degrees. Winds and temperatures increase tomorrow with a breezy south wind and highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be windy and warm.

A front arrives late Wednesday, sparking scattered showers through early Thursday. Skies will clear Thursday afternoon with a strong north wind. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures slowly warm to the 50s and 60s through the weekend. In general, we will have nice Thanksgiving travel weather across the region.