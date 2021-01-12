Warmer Tuesday

Slightly Warmer Tuesday

Temperatures will finally climb above normal Tuesday afternoon with sunny skies and a light southwesterly wind.  Lows will drop to the upper 20s Tuesday night with wind chills in the low 20s. Wednesday will be warmer in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the south.  A cold front will sweep across the state early Thursday bringing very low rain chances and a strong northwesterly wind. Colder air arrives Friday with powerful northwesterly winds. The winds will elevate fire danger. Winds decrease this weekend with a slow warming trend.

