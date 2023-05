We’ll see mild and chilly weather tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-40’s.

Sunny and breezy tomorrow. Highs Tuesday will climb into the upper-70’s and low-80’s.

We will see scattered storms Wednesday and Thursday.

We will see highs climb into the 80’s and even some 90’s as we head into the weekend.

We’re heading into an unsettled pattern after that. We’re keeping an eye out for May storms.