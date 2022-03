A warming trend will continue toward week’s end into the weekend, but strong storm chances aren’t far away.

Look for 60s Thursday with 70s Friday into the weekend. Monday will be downright warm with sunshine, wind, and middle 80s.

Tuesday still needs to be narrowed down as far as severe potential, however there stands a chance for strong to severe storms as a low pressure center nears. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett